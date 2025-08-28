Discussion about this post

Dr.Don Hall
14h

Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt deserve high praise for exposing government sponsored medical malfeasance and highlighting solid health information and contacts. Thank you!

currer
4h

Thanks for this article clarifying the court exposures.

It has been postulated that AI was used to run the deployment and tracking of the vaccines in real time as this exercise was massive and could not be achieved without military AI technology. So an interesting admission that Palantir were involved.

