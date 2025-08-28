Utah has been at the epicenter of the health movement in a number of different ways, and the most recent way was through the high profile prosecution of Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, which was dropped by Pam Bondi on July 12, 2025.

While the press has mostly moved on from this event, there are several details that got revealed in the process that are very important to note and not miss. It shed light not only on the inner workings of the government, but also the horrific role of the military in the COVID-19 Project. Let us look at these details one at a time, with the help of publicly available documents on PACER.

Dr. Kirk Moore’s Case revelations

For those (like the present writers) who had direct knowledge of the events of July 7 – 11, 2025 at the Federal Courthouse in Salt Lake City, and who were present throughout the court proceedings, the unraveling that took place in the court was quite a jolt. In the first place, there was the absurd situation where Dr. Moore and his co-defendants could not speak about the medical damage of the vaccines, in a case where they were accused of handing out vaccination cards to those who did not wish to get vaccinated. This is like preventing a bus driver from bringing up the semi-truck that swerved into his lane when he tries to defend against his alleged violation of road rules to protect his passengers. The US DOJ pushed to exclude this, and the Judge Howard Nielsen Jr agreed. According to the hyperbolic straw-man arguments set up by the prosecutors (PACER document 148):

“No one was standing next to the unvaccinated card-seekers ready to imminently and forcibly inject them with a COVID-19 vaccine against their will. Defendants were not swooping in at the last minute or second to swat an arsenic-filled syringe out of the hand of a government agent attempting to forcibly inject an unwilling and helpless unvaccinated card-seeker.”

Todd Bouton, Prosecutor, DOJ and Judge Howard Nielson Jr.

In other words – forget the long list of coercions from almost every institution who forced the populace to get the vaccine in a hundred different carrot-and-stick ways, including job loss. They didn’t break down the door and stick the syringe into your arm, so it is all a-okay. The judge was particularly callous regarding job loss (PACER document 273-1):

“Further, I conclude that the consequences of rejecting vaccination were not so unthinkable as to render Dr. Moore's patients' choice illusory. At worst, these patients faced a potential loss of employment or the inability to attend school in person.”

Job loss, or career loss for those in the medical field, is “not so unthinkable” for Nielson Jr. as seen from his cushiony job. Just flip burgers, doc!

When the subject of requiring vaccines for a kidney transplant was brought up, the Department of “Justice” had this to say (PACER document 273):

“However, even if true, anyone in need of a medical procedure—including even an organ transplant—could have sought legal relief in court for access to such a procedure, without resorting to obtaining a fraudulent vaccination card.”

In other words, if you needed a transplant and didn’t want to get vaccinated – good luck running around with the court system buddy. We don’t care if you die in the meantime.

Military used weapons’ pathway for vaccines

Another important aspect of the case came to the surface during the testimonies of two witnesses of the prosecution – Chris Duggar (ex. CDC) and Gary Disbrow (BARDA).

Chris Duggar (ex-CDC) and Gary Disbrow (BARDA)

They explicitly clarified something that Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt have been hollering about for years now: the military was in complete control of the entire project to create a kill box. To start with, we should remind ourselves that the Commander-in-Chief of the military, Trump, issued an Executive Order 13887 which Fauci gleefully attended, on September 19, 2019 which set up the basis for Operation Warp Speed.

So the operation ‘coincidentally’ kicked off right in time for COVID-19. In the court, according to questions to Duggar:

Q. Operation Warp Speed actually involved the military, right? A. Very much so. Q. It was run by a general? A. Yes, ma'am. Q. So is it fair to say that you knew that human beings, being who human beings are, there was going to be a significant percentage, turned out to be around 25 percent, that wasn't ever going to be used because people were going to decline the vaccine? A. I'll say our original plan, which never survives encounter with the enemy, wasn't expecting a 25 percent decline. Q. You said something to the effect of "a plan never survives an enemy." Sounds like a military term. What did you mean by that? A. It is an old military term, apparently. You can write your best plan with all of your assumptions and known challenges, but then when you start your activity or combat, the plan usually goes out the window. You're going to have to adjust to what's really happening on the ground. The military has an even bigger mentality of buying more than enough. And theirs is based on the fighting soldier. The soldier can't operate in the field if they run out of bullets, food, gas for their truck.

In no uncertain terms, human beings who declined the vaccine were seen as the enemy, and the bullets were the analog of vaccines. Furthermore, in his role as lead for the CDC’s Covid-19 Response Vaccine Task Force, Duggar likened his team’s efforts to fast-track vaccines to the public as “the best war game scenarios.” The revelations from Gary Disbrow made the connection to the military and surveillance even more explicit:

A. The distribution plan was developed by Department of Defense logistics personnel as well as Palantir, to track hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines as well as the ancillary kits. Q. Interesting. Okay. But you're relying on what the manufacturer is telling you about what they did in the manufacturing process because you don't have people on the ground at Moderna, right? A. No, we did have people in plant. Q. Military people? A. Correct.

Disbrow also testified to the presence of Department of Defense personnel in the facilities of all six of the vaccine manufacturers with whom BARDA was contracted. And then the discussion amongst the attorneys and the judge (in-court document 335) regarding a document redacted by the DOJ showed what was the real worry:

Attorney: It’s the Department of Defense that entered into the contract with the pharmaceutical companies, it was the military. Court: Where are you getting that from? Attorney: At the very top of the contract, at the top of it. Court: Which one? The Pfizer one? These three. Attorney: I think its on all of them… these are military contracts. Which is one of the reasons they want this confidential, because I don’t think they want people to know that, for whatever reason, … I don’t think military documents are even covered by FOIA as far as I understand it. Court: So, there’s an attempt to redact, for sure. Attorney: So, I think that even the Government’s motion conceded it, because that’s one of the things did not want to come out in trial. I mean maybe it was on an email that I got or on the motion, but the Government’s specifically trying to protect that from disclosure, so I think they would concede it. Attorney 2: Your honor, I can point to page 5 of the Janssen contract, it’s the first one I pulled up. Page 5 identifies the agreement is entered into between the United States of America, represented by the Department of Defense, Army Contracting Command New Jersey, Advanced Technology International as a consortium managements firm of the … Court: Yes, I see that. Yeah, OK. Thank You.

For those keeping track, Advanced Technology International is involved in “WMD Countermeasures”. The entire Covid-19 operation (see all the contracts here, reaching back to 2018) has hence been under military command, from the creation of the problem to the war-like ‘solution’ with vaccine ‘weapons’ against all residents. While the medical system believed the CDC and the FDA, the CDC and FDA were following military orders, and the whole project had nothing to do with science.

Doctors and nurses became military foot soldiers in what was indeed World War III, waged against the citizens of the world.

This is one significant reality that came to the surface through this Utah trial, where one doctor simply said NO.

Laws passed and Real Solutions from Utah

Other significant developments in Utah are the laws that have been passed, which have gained national recognition. The bill banning fluoride in water got a lot of press, but there are even more significant bills that have passed that are hidden gems.

Want that genuine alternative treatment, but no doctor dares to prescribe something non-standard? In Utah, a doctor can privately contract with their patient to give them a much wider selection of treatments than the straitjacket of ‘standard of care’. This is much better than most of the sanctuary laws in other states.

Want to protect your body from further unleashing of genetically modified products like the Covid vaccine? Try Utah’s SB144 that prohibits forced genetic treatments by employers and insurers, with a $100,000-per-violation penalty! This law was pioneered in Utah, and protects from any and all mRNA based mandates.

Want to make sure that immunity never becomes a basis for discrimination ever again? Once again, Utah has passed a law that prevents such discrimination from the government or an employer.

Utah has a number of organizations supporting health freedom, such as the Health Independence Alliance (HIA), Your Health Freedom, We Are the People, Utah Freedom Coalition and Defending Utah, who have actively worked on these bills. HIA in particular has spent more than $40,000 on educating Utahns about the vaccines:

In addition, HIA has also created a documentary – Utah: Safe and Effective? – with full documentary evidence, clearly stating the long-term solution for treating our toxic health system: a separation of powers between medicine, state and industry:

Following these strategies has made Utah Ground Zero for the Health Freedom movement. Please let people know about the military project that has unleashed World War III, and about these measures that can actually resolve them. Please support the organizations (HIA, We Are the People, Your Health Freedom) involved, including Dr. Kirk Moore. It will make sure that the work put in to create these solutions can continue on.