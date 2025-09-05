Discussion about this post

Lynn
2h

Another excellent article! Thank you. Yes it is The System. It is Systemic! And: We are the ones we’ve been waiting for! We need to figure that out before it is too late.

In our home, we call the CDC The Center for Disease Creation. Cause that’s what they’ve done for the past 40 plus years: Created a monster that consumes children and pregnant mothers with a ravenous, insatiable, unapologetic appetite. (And funds the pockets of the very few.)

In big pharma, those at the top of the dung pile send out memos to their family members telling them which drugs/vaccines/toxic crap to avoid putting into their kids and grand kids. So they are fore-warned.

Big E
1h

Agree on all points except the parallel system plan, but maybe we misunderstand.

Building a larger parallel system filled with smaller independent boats ultimately could bring us back to where we are now. The bigger the system, the more chance it has to become corrupt. 

Instead, we favor looking at research from smaller organizations (e.g., AAPS, Physicians for Informed Consent) and, of course, independents like all those standing for truth as mentioned in this article. Then we must work at the community level to educate others and resist the systemic enemies that abound. This approach is more difficult and takes more dedication, but could be more conducive to actual health than yet another coalition or parallel system.

Don’t know if this makes sense, but these thoughts were formed after listening to the likes of Sasha Latypova and Catherine Austin Fitts over the past few years. (FWIW, we used to believe the system was the solution. Never again!)

