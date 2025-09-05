When J K Rowling introduced the character of Voldemort as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in the Harry Potter series, she revealed a critical part of reality through the medium of fiction – how the sources of power shield themselves primarily by lying by omission. Lying by omission is the toughest lie to see through, since by definition, it is not directly visible. Evidence for it is also, by definition, circumstantial. It is not spoken, so you cannot incriminate anyone with it. It is hard to attribute a clear motive for not saying something. If you bring it up, you can be easily accused of being a kook, a tin-foil-hat conspiracy theorist with emotional paranoia problems who is imagining things. Such a lie has an invisibility cloak built in, and is a much bigger deal than other forms of lying such as half-quarter-or-1%-truths i.e. limited hangouts, distortions, bold-faced fully fabricated lies, paltering, exaggerating or denials. Lying by omission is the King of lies, whose specialty is ignoring the elephant in the room.

It is precisely this method that is being used in the topic of health freedom as well. Following the revelations that came out of the recent Utah court case that substantiated a lot of what was being talked about (by Latypova, Watt, Lerman, Rojas, Wolf, and others, regarding the military’s role in the COVID-19 project, right from the get go), there have been a number of back-to-back flashy new developments and a lot of noise. But, none of them directly tackle the critical issue that these brave women have highlighted: the world’s militaries going rogue together and attacking their own citizens. They lie by omission. Here is the recent timeline:

August 28: Article about the Utah court case

August 30-September 1: Labor Day long weekend in the US

September 1: Trump’s tweet about Operation Warp Speed

September 2: Robert F Kennedy’s Wall Street Journal Article to “Build Public Trust”

September 3: Florida’s Surgeon General Ladapo’s announcement of banning vaccine mandates

September 4: Furor in the Senate regarding RFK’s position

Let us examine these developments, and keep an eye out for the lies of omission.

September 1: Trump’s Tweet

Here is the post on Truth Social:

Let us go sentence by sentence.

It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs.

No, it is very important that drug companies test the safety of their drugs thoroughly prior to their sale, and not benefit from 100% immunity shield like the vaccines have had for decades. And the drug companies were irrelevant anyway, because this was a military operation bypassing all safety requirements, that used these companies as weapon-based defense contractors. Does Lockheed Martin have to justify its success in weapons?

Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives.

‘Many people’? Way to deviate the attention, buster. YOU thought that, and touted again and again that they were miracles. You praised Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO. You, the Commander-in-Chief of the US military, deliberately signed off on military orders to deploy these ‘miracles’.

Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW.

Again, YOU want an answer now? You signed off on it!

I have been shown information from Pfizer, and others, that is extraordinary, but they never seem to show those results to the public. Why not???

Another attempt to shift the blame to Pfizer without mentioning the military. ‘They never seem to show those results to the public’? Like Sasha said, are you banned from the internet? The US military created the internet, for crying out loud. The Pfizer files have been out there for everyone to see.

They go off to the next “hunt” and let everyone rip themselves apart, including Bobby Kennedy Jr. and CDC, trying to figure out the success or failure of the Drug Companies Covid work.

So the drug companies are supposed to be blamed for the conflict in the CDC? We’ll come to Bobby down below, but this is another pointless sentence.

They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!

Oh, they showed you, did they? What is stopping you from showing it to the public then, and ‘clearing up the mess’ as you call it? Here’s an unprecedented idea in the digital age: upload a file, or give a link.

I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as “BRILLIANT” as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why??? Thank you for your attention to this very important matter! President DJT

There’s that generic ‘many’ again, standing in for the simple word ‘I’! YOU touted Operation Warp Speed as a brilliant success and pushed it down the throats (or arms) of the public using a bunch of different methods of psychological coercion. And now you are putting brilliant in quotes?

And what is omitted from the whole post? The 2019 Executive Order, Other Transaction Authority, and Military Countermeasures, of course.

If the buck did NOT stop with Trump, then he is probably obeying orders:

“Hey, Orange dude, go feign some attacks on Pfizer, will ya? Dang natives are getting restless…”

“Sir, yes sir!”

September 2: RFK Jr.’s Wall Street Journal Article

Bobby Kennedy is in the middle of some well-publicized controversy right now, but let us start with the title of his article two days ago, in the Wall Street Journal of all places:

Why in the world would you want to restore trust in the CDC? The CDC is an institution that has morphed like a tumor, becoming the propaganda arm of militarized medicine, by design. And besides, NO governmental or profit-making institution deserves the public trust, as this trust is just an intellectually-and-emotionally lazy way to bypass independent soul-churning investigations. Every institution needs to be watched like a hawk, as when people come together, it is very easy for the negative parts to multiply.

And politicized science is not an accident. Once you make health – a scientific process – part of the government – a political process – you get politicized science. That is the CDC’s job description. Bureaucracy is a neutral frictional force that affects all big institutions, such as bloated governmental organizations. Mission creep is inevitable, because Big Tech and Big Pharma need the governmental agencies to give them a free hand. All the three problems he mentions are baked into the DNA of the CDC.

The CDC began in 1946 as the Communicable Disease Center, tasked with eradicating malaria. Within a year it expanded to all communicable diseases and provided hands-on support to state health departments. In 1951 it founded the Epidemic Intelligence Service—the “disease detectives” who became America’s first line of defense against outbreaks.

So we had the whole military-style “attack the enemy” and intelligence services in ‘health’ right from the beginning? Why not simply rechristen the organization “Department of Medical Warfare”? The whole thing was doomed, and toxic, from the start.

The path forward is clear: Restore the CDC’s focus on infectious disease, invest in innovation, and rebuild trust through integrity and transparency.

Gold help us from your focus on infectious disease and those terrible innovative ‘investments’. First the wearable tech that feeds info to Palantir, then the Golden all-in-one vaccine platform, and now more innovations?

• Protect from threats. Detect and defeat infectious diseases through enhanced respiratory-disease surveillance and a Biothreat Radar powered by cutting-edge molecular tools. • Enhance scientific rigor. Apply gold-standard science to every recommendation, ensuring America leads the world in safe, effective vaccines and trusted guidance.

More surveillance and more cutting-edge molecular tools! What about the fact that mRNA tech was itself one of those tools? And not one word about the Immunity for Pharma!

The American people elected President Trump—not entrenched bureaucrats—to set health policy. That is the MAHA commitment—make America healthy again—in action.

Yes, and look what happened – whether it was Trump or Biden, the military juggernaut rode on. Trump kickstarted it, Biden continued it, and Kennedy is not mentioning it. Oh, but he does state that Operation Warp Speed was genius and just like Bourla, agrees that Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for it!

Under this renewed mission, they can do their jobs as scientists without bowing to politics.

When science is pushed by the government, any government, it becomes propaganda. Just like science that is pushed by a for-profit industry becomes a glorified product advertisement. No matter how nicely we dress up the ‘public health’ mission of the CDC, at the end of the day it is, by definition, a propaganda organization at best, and a psychological operation at worst. The only thing that can be done is to call out its real nature and refuse to feed it in any way.

September 3: Ladapo’s announcement

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, another ‘public health’ official, announced that vaccine mandates will be removed in Florida. So far, so good, if that actually turns out to be true. But first, let us once again note the usual gaping absences in his speech:

- No mention of BARDA

- No mention of Other Transaction Authorities

- No mention of military countermeasures

He has made several announcements over the last several years, mostly against the federal government, but it is yet to be seen if this is anything more than posturing, or even a bone thrown to the health freedom folks when they are getting a bit too restive. Perhaps, until he calls out the military project, everything has to be jotted down to posturing. After nearly five years of vaccine-based carnage, is this really still the time for half-measures?

What his speech did include were references to God, slavery and children’s lives, which certainly hit all the emotional buttons for both sides of the political spectrum. It also made sure to keep the controversy focused on mandates, so we now hear that a political clash between the states is now brewing. A perfect recipe to keep the eyes off the military project, yet again. At the same time, MAHA can continue as Ron DeSantis announced a MAHA-analog for Florida.

Digging deeper, Ladapo’s CV shows that he gave a talk on “Influenza: Epidemiology, Treatment, and Vaccination” and consulted for a company that worked in the RNA field, in 2019. A curious combination of circumstances, right before the big blast.

Of Heroes and Hopium

What we do learn from the behavior of these ‘leaders’? They are not tackling the critical truth of it all, and the plain truth is, they will not do it. And yet, it is hard to let go of the hope, the belief, the emotional soothing that comes from knowing that there are ‘good people’ in the positions of power who will ‘do something good’. However, they may be ‘good’ at some things, they may even say some good things, but doing it is another matter altogether.

The reason the Military Countermeasures project continues to be buried is because, at the end of the day, people get distracted by such heroes and get hooked on to the hopium (aka Trust the Plan). The current flurry of events is a classic example of such distractions. It is very tempting to focus on an individual agent of potential change in an existing system than to focus on the system as a whole. When the focus is on a single individual, the system becomes personified. The problem becomes emotionally tractable, and we can always hope that that person in a position of power will create a change. We hope that the system will then change from the inside. We praise the powerful individuals when they move forward, we either denounce them or give excuses (they don’t have the right information, advice, etc.) if they do not move forward. But by creating a mini-hero and hoping for that person to change, we have effectively outsourced a part of our own initiative. That way our own emotional burden becomes a bit less, and the outlook a bit less bleak. It is a choice we unconsciously make to ease that burden.

The reality is different, and is a bitter pill to swallow. If you seek true health freedom, Trump is not your friend, RFK Jr. is not your friend, Ladapo is not your friend. They are agents of a system that is diametrically opposed to health freedom, that is their job description, and opposing that is immediate career suicide. They will not call out the elephant in the room, and they will lie by omission, as they have been doing.

Militarized Medicine will not be named.

The systems they serve are designed and constructed to crush health freedom, and perpetuating these systems is a continuous violation of health freedom.

Remedy: Hard Work for a Parallel System

What is really required, however, is the capacity to see the system as a whole – Public Health, as a system, is a toxic system at its core. The Big Pharma model is toxic at its core. No matter how many things we move around or how many shell games we play with the different ‘leaders’, none of them can reverse this toxicity without dismantling the system itself.

The second thing that is really required is the hard work to create a foundation for a parallel system. More than ‘spreading the word’, more than denouncing what is happening, we need to have people who are willing to do the excruciatingly taxing work of building a better option. We have to start from principles that can actually put health front and center, and create a real alternative. Currently, the alternative health-care system is a series of little boats that are all braving the weather in their own way.